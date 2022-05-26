Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BMO opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $95.37 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

