Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at Stifel Europe

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Europe from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.57. 84,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $95.37 and a 1-year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,195,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,696,000 after buying an additional 143,188 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after buying an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,592,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,941,000 after buying an additional 136,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after buying an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.