Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Increases Dividend to $1.08 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.081 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Bank of Montreal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $11.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $103.66 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $95.37 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,685,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

