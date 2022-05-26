Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $103.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $95.37 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.92.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.