Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$155.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.54.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,282. The stock has a market cap of C$91.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$142.06. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$121.76 and a 12 month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.