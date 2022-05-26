Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$157.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$157.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$163.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$150.04.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at C$132.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$142.06. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$121.76 and a 52 week high of C$154.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.