Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$159.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.54.

Shares of TSE BMO traded up C$2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$121.76 and a 1-year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

