Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CSFB set a C$159.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.54.

BMO traded up C$2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.73. 833,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,282. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$142.06. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$121.76 and a 1-year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

