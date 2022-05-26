Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$157.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.54.

BMO stock traded up C$2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$135.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,282. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.06. The stock has a market cap of C$91.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$121.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.5699997 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

