Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNS stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

