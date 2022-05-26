Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$92.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BNS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.61.
Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 98,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.21. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
