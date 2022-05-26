Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$90.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,531. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

