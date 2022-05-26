Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$91.00 at National Bank Financial

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.66.

BNS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.05. The company had a trading volume of 98,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $14,570,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

