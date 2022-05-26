Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.66.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.05. 98,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $14,570,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

