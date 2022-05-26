Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $65.36 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,622,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,112,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

