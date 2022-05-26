Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $65.36 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.66.
About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.
Further Reading
