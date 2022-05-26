Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at CSFB

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.96.

BNS traded up C$1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,253. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$75.84 and a twelve month high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

