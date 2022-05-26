Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.96.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

TSE BNS traded up C$1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$84.80. 1,337,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,253. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$85.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$75.84 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.