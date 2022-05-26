Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$88.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNS. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.96.

Shares of TSE BNS traded up C$1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$84.80. 1,337,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,253. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$75.84 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

