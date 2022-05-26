Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$92.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.96.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$1.05 on Thursday, reaching C$84.80. 1,337,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,253. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$75.84 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$85.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.14 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

