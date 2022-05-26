Barclays Lowers Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target to $8.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KUASF opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $26.60.
Kuaishou Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
