Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 16,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 80.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barings BDC by 7,294.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 696,434 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 5,180.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 638,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after buying an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 411,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

