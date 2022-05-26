Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $57.76 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

