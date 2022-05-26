Barrington Research Lowers Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $57.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,175,000 after purchasing an additional 49,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,267,000 after acquiring an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

