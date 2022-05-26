Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €64.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €70.00 ($74.47).

BAS stock traded up €0.71 ($0.76) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €49.47 ($52.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. Basf has a 12 month low of €46.47 ($49.43) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($73.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €51.05 and its 200-day moving average is €58.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

