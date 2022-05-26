Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($44.68) to €43.00 ($45.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Basic-Fit in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BSFFF opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Basic-Fit has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

