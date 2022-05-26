Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 26.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

