BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Hovde Group to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 1,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,096. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $309.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. BayCom had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, analysts predict that BayCom will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in BayCom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in BayCom by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in BayCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

