bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BEBE opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19. bebe stores has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.