Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Trading (LON:BKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.
LON:BKS opened at GBX 153.40 ($1.93) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.22. Beeks Trading has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.33 million and a PE ratio of 90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Beeks Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.