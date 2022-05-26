Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Trading (LON:BKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.

LON:BKS opened at GBX 153.40 ($1.93) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.22. Beeks Trading has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.33 million and a PE ratio of 90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

