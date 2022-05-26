Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Trading (LON:BKSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s previous close.

LON:BKS opened at GBX 153.40 ($1.93) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.22. Beeks Trading has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210 ($2.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £100.33 million and a PE ratio of 90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Beeks Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

