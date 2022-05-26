Berenberg Bank Cuts Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target to GBX 4,000

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($55.37) to GBX 4,000 ($50.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,006 ($37.83) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,376.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,541.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,824 ($35.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,200 ($52.85). The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

