Berenberg Bank Increases Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $40.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $37.50 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $466,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $291,320 and sold 125,000 shares worth $3,976,500. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 30,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

