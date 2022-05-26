Berenberg Bank Lowers Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target to GBX 110

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.82) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

BAKK stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 107.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.97. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 94 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of £567.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.