Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Short Interest Update

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 385.7% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BACA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 142.1% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Berenson Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search on a target business that operate in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

