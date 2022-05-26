Bernardo Hees Buys 28,334 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,895,548.52. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 450,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bernardo Hees also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $6.00 on Thursday, reaching $185.04. The company had a trading volume of 958,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,203. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

