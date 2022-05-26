Best Buy Co., Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

NYSE BBY opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after buying an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.