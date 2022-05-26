Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $82.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

