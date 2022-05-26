Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Update

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the April 30th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,750,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYOC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Beyond Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

