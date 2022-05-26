BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.68) to GBX 2,300 ($28.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,313.91.

BHP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after buying an additional 1,416,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

