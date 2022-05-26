BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Buys $10,695.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,706.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of BSGM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.70.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. Research analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
