BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Buys $10,695.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,706.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BSGM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.70.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 9,535.04%. Research analysts expect that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 50,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.