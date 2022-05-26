Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Short Interest Update

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 381.2% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biotech Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,332 shares during the quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOTW opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

