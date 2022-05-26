BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

BIVI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,484. BioVie has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioVie by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

