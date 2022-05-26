Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the April 30th total of 192,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 933,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 2.99. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Blackboxstocks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

