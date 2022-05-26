Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Blackline Safety stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.52.
About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)
