Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Blackline Safety stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.52.

About Blackline Safety (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

