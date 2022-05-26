BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 398.7% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.72.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.