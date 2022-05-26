BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 398.7% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

