BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 903,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 388,687 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter worth $412,000.

NYSE EGF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

