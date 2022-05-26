BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 263.6% in May

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 263.6% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 124,783 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BGT traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 2,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,890. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.