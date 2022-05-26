BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BRFI opened at GBX 126.18 ($1.59) on Thursday. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 112.75 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.04. The stock has a market cap of £238.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.19.
