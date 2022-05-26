BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BRFI opened at GBX 126.18 ($1.59) on Thursday. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 112.75 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.04. The stock has a market cap of £238.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.19.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

