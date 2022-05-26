BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the April 30th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 1,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

