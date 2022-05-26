BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the April 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $496,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BST traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,581. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.