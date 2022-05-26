Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,089,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 685,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 127,290 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 744,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 80,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

BSL stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.